Zomato Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹217.8, closing at ₹217.85 with a high of ₹225.5 and a low of ₹215.7. The market capitalization was at ₹194338.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹232 and a 52-week low of ₹79.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1200245 shares traded.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.81
|Support 1
|218.01
|Resistance 2
|228.5
|Support 2
|212.9
|Resistance 3
|233.61
|Support 3
|210.21
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 2.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1200 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.5 & ₹215.7 yesterday to end at ₹223.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend