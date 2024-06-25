Zomato Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹194, closed at ₹194.1, with a high of ₹199.65 and a low of ₹191.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹172,750.07 crore. The 52-week high was ₹207.3 and the low was ₹72.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3,817,930 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52807 k
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹194.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹199.65 & ₹191.85 yesterday to end at ₹194.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend