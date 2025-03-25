Zomato Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹229.15 and closed at ₹227.55, indicating a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹230.35 and a low of ₹222.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹214,913.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹146.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,924,381 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹230.35 & ₹222.10 yesterday to end at ₹222.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.