Zomato Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 227.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.70 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 229.15 and closed at 227.55, indicating a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 230.35 and a low of 222.10. The market capitalization stood at 214,913.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 146.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,924,381 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 44 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61643 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹227.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 230.35 & 222.10 yesterday to end at 222.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

