Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹264.75 and closed at ₹262.7, with a high of ₹264.75 and a low of ₹260.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹228,871.78 crore. Zomato's 52-week high is ₹280, and its 52-week low is ₹88.16. The BSE volume for the day was 345,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 260.88 and 258.68 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the support level of 258.68 and selling near the resistance level of 260.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|259.95
|Support 1
|259.2
|Resistance 2
|260.35
|Support 2
|258.85
|Resistance 3
|260.7
|Support 3
|258.45
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock fluctuated between a low of ₹258.55 and a high of ₹264.75.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|261.15
|10 Days
|261.71
|20 Days
|252.92
|50 Days
|225.24
|100 Days
|181.83
|300 Days
|173.40
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato trading at ₹259.6, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹262.7
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato share price is at ₹259.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹257.07 and ₹268.66 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹257.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 268.66 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price declined by 0.95% today, trading at ₹260.2. In contrast, its peers showed mixed performance. While Firstsource Solutions saw a drop, Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services experienced gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.62% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|522.6
|10.25
|2.0
|580.0
|375.0
|272754.63
|Zomato
|260.2
|-2.5
|-0.95
|280.0
|88.16
|225860.24
|Info Edge India
|7477.85
|87.15
|1.18
|7567.05
|3973.15
|96559.0
|Firstsource Solutions
|316.9
|-6.25
|-1.93
|343.85
|148.25
|21790.49
|Eclerx Services
|2750.0
|29.9
|1.1
|2825.0
|1594.95
|13258.09
