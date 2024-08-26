Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:35 PM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 262.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.6 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 264.75 and closed at 262.7, with a high of 264.75 and a low of 260.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 228,871.78 crore. Zomato's 52-week high is 280, and its 52-week low is 88.16. The BSE volume for the day was 345,666 shares.

26 Aug 2024, 01:35 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 260.88 and 258.68 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the support level of 258.68 and selling near the resistance level of 260.88.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1259.95Support 1259.2
Resistance 2260.35Support 2258.85
Resistance 3260.7Support 3258.45
26 Aug 2024, 01:04 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zomato's stock fluctuated between a low of 258.55 and a high of 264.75.

26 Aug 2024, 12:34 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 261.65 and 259.2 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 259.2 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 261.65.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1260.88Support 1258.68
Resistance 2262.17Support 2257.77
Resistance 3263.08Support 3256.48
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days261.15
10 Days261.71
20 Days252.92
50 Days225.24
100 Days181.83
300 Days173.40
26 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato trading at ₹259.6, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹262.7

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato share price is at 259.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 257.07 and 268.66 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 257.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 268.66 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 261.7 and 258.7 in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 258.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 261.7.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1261.65Support 1259.2
Resistance 2262.6Support 2257.7
Resistance 3264.1Support 3256.75
26 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato trading at ₹260.3, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹262.7

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato share price is at 260.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 257.07 and 268.66 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 257.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 268.66 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price declined by 0.95% today, trading at 260.2. In contrast, its peers showed mixed performance. While Firstsource Solutions saw a drop, Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services experienced gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.62% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro522.610.252.0580.0375.0272754.63
Zomato260.2-2.5-0.95280.088.16225860.24
Info Edge India7477.8587.151.187567.053973.1596559.0
Firstsource Solutions316.9-6.25-1.93343.85148.2521790.49
Eclerx Services2750.029.91.12825.01594.9513258.09
26 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹262.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.75 & 260.25 yesterday to end at 263. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

