Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 273.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 274.85 and closed slightly lower at 273.90. The stock experienced a high of 277 and a low of 269.05. With a market capitalization of 261,717.6 crore, Zomato's performance remains noteworthy, especially when considering its 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 120.70. The BSE volume for the day was 1,388,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.2Support 1270.3
Resistance 2281.55Support 2265.75
Resistance 3286.1Support 3262.4
26 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 16.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
26 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 63160 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1388 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹273.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 277 & 269.05 yesterday to end at 274.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.