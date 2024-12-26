Zomato Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹274.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹273.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹277 and a low of ₹269.05. With a market capitalization of ₹261,717.6 crore, Zomato's performance remains noteworthy, especially when considering its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹120.70. The BSE volume for the day was 1,388,939 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.2
|Support 1
|270.3
|Resistance 2
|281.55
|Support 2
|265.75
|Resistance 3
|286.1
|Support 3
|262.4
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 16.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1388 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹277 & ₹269.05 yesterday to end at ₹274.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.