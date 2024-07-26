Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock sees gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock sees gains in trading today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 219.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day was 221 for open, 223.7 for close, with a high of 223.9 and a low of 217. The market cap stood at 190,298.74 crores, with a 52-week high of 232 and a 52-week low of 79.35. The BSE volume was 1,781,854 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:30:11 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹221.8, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹219.05

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 221.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 215.99 and 223.01 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 215.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 223.01 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:17:46 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at 220.30. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 163.12% to reach 220.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.59%
3 Months10.28%
6 Months61.08%
YTD77.29%
1 Year163.12%
26 Jul 2024, 09:02:37 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1223.01Support 1215.99
Resistance 2227.0Support 2212.96
Resistance 3230.03Support 3208.97
26 Jul 2024, 08:31:09 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 5.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121313
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
26 Jul 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42674 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1781 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00:32 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹223.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 223.9 & 217 yesterday to end at 219.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

