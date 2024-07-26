Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock sees gains in trading today

2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 219.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.