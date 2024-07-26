Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock sees gains in trading today

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹221 for open, ₹223.7 for close, with a high of ₹223.9 and a low of ₹217. The market cap stood at ₹190,298.74 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹232 and a 52-week low of ₹79.35. The BSE volume was 1,781,854 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹221.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹215.99 and ₹223.01 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹215.99 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 223.01 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at ₹220.30. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 163.12% to reach ₹220.30. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.59%
|3 Months
|10.28%
|6 Months
|61.08%
|YTD
|77.29%
|1 Year
|163.12%
https://www.livemint.com/news/trends/pls-i-was-going-to-cry-woman-pays-rent-for-zomato-delivery-boy-heres-why-11721909619027.html
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|223.01
|Support 1
|215.99
|Resistance 2
|227.0
|Support 2
|212.96
|Resistance 3
|230.03
|Support 3
|208.97
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 5.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1781 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.9 & ₹217 yesterday to end at ₹219.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend