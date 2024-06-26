Zomato Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹202 and closed at ₹198.85. The high for the day was ₹204.65, while the low was ₹200. The market capitalization was ₹175,834.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹207.3, and the 52-week low was ₹73.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,385,294 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|204.39
|Support 1
|199.69
|Resistance 2
|206.9
|Support 2
|197.5
|Resistance 3
|209.09
|Support 3
|194.99
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 13.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹204.65 & ₹200 yesterday to end at ₹198.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend