Zomato Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 27 Aug 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 262.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 259.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 264.75 and closed slightly lower at 262.7. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 264.75 and dipped to a low of 258. The market capitalization stood at 225,738.93 crore. The company's 52-week high is 280, while the 52-week low is 88.16. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,748,986 shares.

27 Aug 2024, 09:15:51 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at 260.75 today. Over the past year, Zomato's share price has surged by 185.04% to 260.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 29.55% to 25010.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months30.34%
6 Months57.97%
YTD109.69%
1 Year185.04%
27 Aug 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

27 Aug 2024, 09:01:32 AM IST

27 Aug 2024, 08:47:38 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1263.09Support 1256.77
Resistance 2266.91Support 2254.27
Resistance 3269.41Support 3250.45
27 Aug 2024, 08:33:45 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 280.0, 7.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
27 Aug 2024, 08:18:07 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 102326 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

27 Aug 2024, 08:03:17 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹262.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 264.75 & 258 yesterday to end at 259.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

