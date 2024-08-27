Zomato Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹264.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹262.7. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹264.75 and dipped to a low of ₹258. The market capitalization stood at ₹225,738.93 crore. The company's 52-week high is ₹280, while the 52-week low is ₹88.16. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,748,986 shares.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹260.75 today. Over the past year, Zomato's share price has surged by 185.04% to ₹260.75. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 29.55% to 25010.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|30.34%
|6 Months
|57.97%
|YTD
|109.69%
|1 Year
|185.04%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|263.09
|Support 1
|256.77
|Resistance 2
|266.91
|Support 2
|254.27
|Resistance 3
|269.41
|Support 3
|250.45
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 7.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹264.75 & ₹258 yesterday to end at ₹259.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend