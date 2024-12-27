Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 27 2024 09:18:06
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 745.85 0.68%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,221.00 0.36%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 944.50 1.32%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.90 0.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 306.40 0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 274.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 276.9 and closed slightly lower at 274.75, with a high of 276.9 and a low of 271.25. The market capitalization stood at 260,146.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 120.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,030,112 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:19:42 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at 275.20. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has seen a remarkable gain of 115.03%, rising to 275.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.77%, reaching 23750.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.41%
3 Months5.26%
6 Months36.5%
YTD120.86%
1 Year115.03%
27 Dec 2024, 08:46:05 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1276.42Support 1270.87
Resistance 2279.38Support 2268.28
Resistance 3281.97Support 3265.32
27 Dec 2024, 08:32:42 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 17.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
27 Dec 2024, 08:18:39 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60885 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1030 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:03:17 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹274.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 276.9 & 271.25 yesterday to end at 273.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue