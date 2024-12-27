Zomato Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹276.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹274.75, with a high of ₹276.9 and a low of ₹271.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹260,146.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹120.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1,030,112 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 0.73%, currently trading at ₹275.20. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has seen a remarkable gain of 115.03%, rising to ₹275.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 10.77%, reaching 23750.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.41%
|3 Months
|5.26%
|6 Months
|36.5%
|YTD
|120.86%
|1 Year
|115.03%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|276.42
|Support 1
|270.87
|Resistance 2
|279.38
|Support 2
|268.28
|Resistance 3
|281.97
|Support 3
|265.32
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 17.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1030 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹276.9 & ₹271.25 yesterday to end at ₹273.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.