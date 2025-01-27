Zomato Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹221.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹221.90. The day's trading saw a high of ₹221.55 and a low of ₹214.55. Zomato's market capitalization stands at ₹195,440.70 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹128.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,970,452 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹303.0, 40.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 1970 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹221.55 & ₹214.55 yesterday to end at ₹215.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend