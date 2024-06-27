Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock surges in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 197.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 199.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 202.25 and closed at 202.4. The high for the day was 203.5 and the low was 196.05. The market capitalization stood at 171,403.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were 207.3 and 73.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,503,198 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato trading at ₹199.2, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹197.3

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato share price is at 199.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 194.11 and 201.59 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 194.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 201.59 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 198.00. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 159.03% to 198.00, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.62%
3 Months1.99%
6 Months55.25%
YTD59.46%
1 Year159.03%
27 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1201.59Support 1194.11
Resistance 2206.28Support 2191.32
Resistance 3209.07Support 3186.63
27 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52796 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹202.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 203.5 & 196.05 yesterday to end at 202.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

