Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock surges in positive trading today

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹202.25 and closed at ₹202.4. The high for the day was ₹203.5 and the low was ₹196.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹171,403.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹207.3 and ₹73.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,503,198 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato share price is at ₹199.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹194.11 and ₹201.59 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹194.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 201.59 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹198.00. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 159.03% to ₹198.00, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.62%
|3 Months
|1.99%
|6 Months
|55.25%
|YTD
|59.46%
|1 Year
|159.03%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|201.59
|Support 1
|194.11
|Resistance 2
|206.28
|Support 2
|191.32
|Resistance 3
|209.07
|Support 3
|186.63
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹203.5 & ₹196.05 yesterday to end at ₹202.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend