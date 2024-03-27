Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹179.4, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹182.6

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's last day open price was ₹173.35, closing at ₹174.1. The stock reached a high of ₹183.5 and a low of ₹172.15. The market cap stood at ₹153120.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹175.5 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 2322040 shares traded.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed today at ₹179.4, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹182.6
Today, Zomato stock closed at ₹179.4, with a net change of -3.2 and a percent change of -1.75 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹182.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|472.45
|-7.3
|-1.52
|546.1
|351.85
|258809.15
|Zomato
|179.4
|-3.2
|-1.75
|183.5
|49.0
|150049.72
|Info Edge India
|5461.35
|240.75
|4.61
|5536.8
|3465.05
|70458.14
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.0
|2.0
|1.03
|221.4
|103.55
|13423.61
|Eclerx Services
|2386.3
|46.55
|1.99
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11462.35
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹177.2 and a high of ₹188.95 on the current day.
Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Zomato Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 49.00000 and a 52-week high of 183.65000. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with the stock reaching its highest point at 183.65000 and its lowest point at 49.00000.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹180.25, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹182.6
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹180.25, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further market trends to make informed decisions.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹184.7, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹182.6
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹184.7 with a net change of 2.1 and a percent change of 1.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹181.8 and a high of ₹188.95.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹185.5, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹182.6
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹185.5 with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|165.07
|10 Days
|159.82
|20 Days
|161.80
|50 Days
|150.61
|100 Days
|136.14
|300 Days
|112.73
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of ₹181.8 and a high of ₹188.95. The stock showed volatility throughout the trading day with this price range.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹184.35, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹182.6
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹184.35 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹184.45, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹182.6
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is at ₹184.45, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹181.8 and a high of ₹188.95. The stock showed volatility throughout the trading day.
Zomato share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹185, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹182.6
Zomato stock is currently priced at ₹185, showing a net change of 2.4 and a percent change of 1.31. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹181.8 and a high of ₹188.95.
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹184.4, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹182.6
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹184.4 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹184.2, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹182.6
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹184.2 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's high for the day was ₹188.95 and the low was ₹181.8.
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹186.95, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹182.6
Zomato stock is currently trading at ₹186.95, which is a 2.38% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹4.35.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.39%
|3 Months
|43.8%
|6 Months
|82.78%
|YTD
|47.62%
|1 Year
|264.47%
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹182.6, up 4.88% from yesterday's ₹174.1
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹182.6 with a percent change of 4.88 and a net change of 8.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value. Investors may view this as a favorable sign for the company's performance in the market.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹174.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,322,040 shares and closed at a price of ₹174.1.
