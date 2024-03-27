Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at 179.4, down -1.75% from yesterday's 182.6

27 Mar 2024
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 182.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's last day open price was 173.35, closing at 174.1. The stock reached a high of 183.5 and a low of 172.15. The market cap stood at 153120.22 crore. The 52-week high was 175.5 and the low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 2322040 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed today at ₹179.4, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹182.6

Today, Zomato stock closed at 179.4, with a net change of -3.2 and a percent change of -1.75 compared to yesterday's closing price of 182.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro472.45-7.3-1.52546.1351.85258809.15
Zomato179.4-3.2-1.75183.549.0150049.72
Info Edge India5461.35240.754.615536.83465.0570458.14
Firstsource Solutions197.02.01.03221.4103.5513423.61
Eclerx Services2386.346.551.992825.01272.011462.35
27 Mar 2024, 05:31 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated between a low of 177.2 and a high of 188.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:19 PM IST Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Zomato Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 49.00000 and a 52-week high of 183.65000. This indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, with the stock reaching its highest point at 183.65000 and its lowest point at 49.00000.

27 Mar 2024, 03:02 PM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹180.25, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹182.6

The current price of Zomato stock is 180.25, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to keep an eye on further market trends to make informed decisions.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro475.9-3.85-0.8546.1351.85260699.06
Zomato183.91.30.71183.549.0153813.51
Info Edge India5496.65276.055.295536.83465.0570913.55
Firstsource Solutions197.72.71.38221.4103.5513471.31
Eclerx Services2395.055.252.362825.01272.011504.14
27 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹184.7, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹182.6

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 184.7 with a net change of 2.1 and a percent change of 1.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 181.8 and a high of 188.95.

27 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹185.5, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹182.6

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 185.5 with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days165.07
10 Days159.82
20 Days161.80
50 Days150.61
100 Days136.14
300 Days112.73
27 Mar 2024, 01:13 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of 181.8 and a high of 188.95. The stock showed volatility throughout the trading day with this price range.

27 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹184.35, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹182.6

The current price of Zomato stock is 184.35 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Have 75% veg orders, the decision for 'pure veg' fleet came after survey, says Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

27 Mar 2024, 12:30 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro477.45-2.3-0.48546.1351.85261548.16
Zomato184.31.70.93183.549.0154148.07
Info Edge India5479.0258.44.955536.83465.0570685.84
Firstsource Solutions195.850.850.44221.4103.5513345.25
Eclerx Services2374.134.351.472825.01272.011403.75
27 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹184.45, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹182.6

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is at 184.45, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:13 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 181.8 and a high of 188.95. The stock showed volatility throughout the trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:53 AM IST Zomato share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131314
Buy8888
Hold0000
Sell2222
Strong Sell1111
27 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹185, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹182.6

Zomato stock is currently priced at 185, showing a net change of 2.4 and a percent change of 1.31. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro477.0-2.75-0.57546.1351.85261301.65
Zomato185.152.551.4183.549.0154859.0
Info Edge India5526.7306.15.865536.83465.0571301.23
Firstsource Solutions196.01.00.51221.4103.5513355.47
Eclerx Services2379.6539.91.712825.01272.011430.41
27 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 181.8 and a high of 188.95.

27 Mar 2024, 11:02 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹184.4, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹182.6

The current price of Zomato stock is 184.4 with a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 1.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro478.25-1.5-0.31546.1351.85261986.4
Zomato184.62.01.1183.549.0154398.99
Info Edge India5381.4160.83.085536.83465.0569426.68
Firstsource Solutions193.45-1.55-0.79221.4103.5513181.71
Eclerx Services2373.934.151.462825.01272.011402.79
27 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹184.2, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹182.6

The current price of Zomato stock is 184.2 with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's high for the day was 188.95 and the low was 181.8.

27 Mar 2024, 09:41 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹186.95, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹182.6

Zomato stock is currently trading at 186.95, which is a 2.38% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.35.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.39%
3 Months43.8%
6 Months82.78%
YTD47.62%
1 Year264.47%
27 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹182.6, up 4.88% from yesterday's ₹174.1

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 182.6 with a percent change of 4.88 and a net change of 8.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value. Investors may view this as a favorable sign for the company's performance in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹174.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,322,040 shares and closed at a price of 174.1.

