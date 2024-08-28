Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 259.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 260.5 and closed slightly lower at 259.4. The stock reached a high of 261.5 and a low of 255.5. Zomato has a market capitalization of 222780.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 280 and a low of 91. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,511,240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 101907 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹259.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 261.5 & 255.5 yesterday to end at 256. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.