Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹260.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹259.4. The stock reached a high of ₹261.5 and a low of ₹255.5. Zomato has a market capitalization of 222780.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹280 and a low of ₹91. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,511,240 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹261.5 & ₹255.5 yesterday to end at ₹256. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend