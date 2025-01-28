Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹213.40 and closed at ₹215.80, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹213.40 and a low of ₹205.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹186,919.60 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 3,414,650 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹128.10.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|210.9
|Support 1
|204.3
|Resistance 2
|215.25
|Support 2
|202.05
|Resistance 3
|217.5
|Support 3
|197.7
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹303.0, 47.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|14
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.40 & ₹205.45 yesterday to end at ₹205.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend