Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -4.56 %. The stock closed at 215.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 213.40 and closed at 215.80, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 213.40 and a low of 205.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 186,919.60 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 3,414,650 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 304.50 and a low of 128.10.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1210.9Support 1204.3
Resistance 2215.25Support 2202.05
Resistance 3217.5Support 3197.7
28 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 303.0, 47.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15141313
    Buy8899
    Hold110.000.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell10.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 58 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 81020 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

28 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹215.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 213.40 & 205.45 yesterday to end at 205.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

