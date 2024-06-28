Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹198 and a close price of ₹197.3. The high for the day was ₹201.3 and the low was ₹196. The market capitalization stood at ₹173,879.44 crore. The 52-week high was ₹207.3 and the 52-week low was ₹73.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,707,388 shares traded.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹201.3 & ₹196 yesterday to end at ₹197.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend