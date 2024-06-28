Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 197.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the last day had an open price of 198 and a close price of 197.3. The high for the day was 201.3 and the low was 196. The market capitalization stood at 173,879.44 crore. The 52-week high was 207.3 and the 52-week low was 73.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,707,388 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy13131313
Buy8888
Hold1110
Sell2222
Strong Sell0001
28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52972 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹197.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 201.3 & 196 yesterday to end at 197.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

