Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹182.35, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹179.5

13 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 179.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 183.9 and closed at 182.6 on the last day. The high for the day was 188.95 and the low was 177.2. The market cap stood at 155637.0 cr. The 52-week high was 183.5 and the low was 49. The BSE volume was 3990892 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30:50 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato closed today at ₹182.35, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹179.5

Zomato stock closed at 182.35 today, marking a 1.59% increase from the previous day. This reflects a net change of 2.85 from yesterday's closing price of 179.5.

28 Mar 2024, 06:15:02 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro480.057.851.66546.1351.85262972.44
Zomato182.352.851.59188.9549.0152517.09
Info Edge India5545.071.751.315544.053465.0571537.33
Firstsource Solutions197.9-0.05-0.03221.4103.5513484.94
Eclerx Services2377.15-9.15-0.382825.01272.011418.4
28 Mar 2024, 05:33:52 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's today's high price reached 184.7, while the low price was recorded at 176.

28 Mar 2024, 03:15:02 PM IST

Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Zomato Ltd's stock has reached a 52-week low of 49.60 and a high of 189.00. This data suggests a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with the potential for high volatility in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 03:04:32 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹183.4, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹179.5

Zomato stock is currently trading at 183.4, which represents a 2.17% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.9 points.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31:09 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.69.41.99546.1351.85263821.54
Zomato182.753.251.81188.9549.0152851.65
Info Edge India5630.0156.752.865544.053465.0572633.93
Firstsource Solutions198.60.650.33221.4103.5513532.64
Eclerx Services2355.25-31.05-1.32825.01272.011313.2
28 Mar 2024, 02:20:08 PM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹183, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹179.5

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 183, with a percent change of 1.95% and a net change of 3.5.

28 Mar 2024, 02:12:06 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 176, while the high price reached was 184.7.

28 Mar 2024, 01:43:45 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹183.3, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹179.5

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is 183.3 with a 2.12% increase in percentage change and a net change of 3.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, which may be of interest to investors.

28 Mar 2024, 01:40:35 PM IST

Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:33:32 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days169.95
10 Days162.60
20 Days162.73
50 Days151.50
100 Days136.91
300 Days113.29
28 Mar 2024, 01:00:54 PM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹178.6, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹179.5

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 178.6 with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any changes in the near future.

28 Mar 2024, 12:50:01 PM IST

28 Mar 2024, 12:32:18 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro479.47.21.52546.1351.85262616.37
Zomato178.3-1.2-0.67188.9549.0149129.68
Info Edge India5600.5127.252.325544.053465.0572253.34
Firstsource Solutions198.50.550.28221.4103.5513525.82
Eclerx Services2390.94.60.192825.01272.011484.44
28 Mar 2024, 12:20:53 PM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹178.8, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹179.5

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 178.8 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if the trend continues or if there are any significant changes in the near future.

28 Mar 2024, 12:10:01 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 176 and a high of 181.4.

28 Mar 2024, 11:52:47 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131314
Buy8888
Hold0000
Sell2222
Strong Sell1111
28 Mar 2024, 11:44:27 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹178, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹179.5

The current price of Zomato stock is 178, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31:43 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro479.056.851.45546.1351.85262424.64
Zomato179.0-0.5-0.28188.9549.0149715.16
Info Edge India5515.0541.80.765544.053465.0571150.93
Firstsource Solutions199.31.350.68221.4103.5513580.33
Eclerx Services2378.75-7.55-0.322825.01272.011426.08
28 Mar 2024, 11:12:42 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato's stock price on the current day ranged from a low of 176 to a high of 181.4.

28 Mar 2024, 11:03:51 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹177.35, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹179.5

As of the latest data, the Zomato stock is priced at 177.35, which represents a decrease of 1.2% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.15. Investors should keep an eye on further market developments to assess any potential impacts on the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:31:10 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro477.355.151.09546.1351.85261493.38
Zomato177.35-2.15-1.2188.9549.0148335.1
Info Edge India5478.04.750.095544.053465.0570672.94
Firstsource Solutions199.21.250.63221.4103.5513573.52
Eclerx Services2398.612.30.522825.01272.011521.43
28 Mar 2024, 10:22:21 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹177.1, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹179.5

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 177.1 with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -2.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor the stock for any further changes in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10:04 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 178.6 and a high of 181.4.

28 Mar 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

28 Mar 2024, 09:43:03 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹179.9, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹179.5

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is at 179.9 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:31:11 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.61%
3 Months39.39%
6 Months79.27%
YTD45.07%
1 Year257.11%
28 Mar 2024, 09:03:56 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹179.4, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹182.6

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 179.4 with a percent change of -1.75 and a net change of -3.2. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:01:46 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹182.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 3,990,892 shares with a closing price of 182.6.

Chat with MintGenie