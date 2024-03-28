Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹182.35, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹179.5

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹183.9 and closed at ₹182.6 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹188.95 and the low was ₹177.2. The market cap stood at 155637.0 cr. The 52-week high was ₹183.5 and the low was ₹49. The BSE volume was 3990892 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato closed today at ₹182.35, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹179.5
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|480.05
|7.85
|1.66
|546.1
|351.85
|262972.44
|Zomato
|182.35
|2.85
|1.59
|188.95
|49.0
|152517.09
|Info Edge India
|5545.0
|71.75
|1.31
|5544.05
|3465.05
|71537.33
|Firstsource Solutions
|197.9
|-0.05
|-0.03
|221.4
|103.55
|13484.94
|Eclerx Services
|2377.15
|-9.15
|-0.38
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11418.4
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's today's high price reached ₹184.7, while the low price was recorded at ₹176.
Zomato Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Zomato Ltd's stock has reached a 52-week low of 49.60 and a high of 189.00. This data suggests a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with the potential for high volatility in the market.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹176, while the high price reached was ₹184.7.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹183.3, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹179.5
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹183.3 with a 2.12% increase in percentage change and a net change of 3.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, which may be of interest to investors.
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|169.95
|10 Days
|162.60
|20 Days
|162.73
|50 Days
|151.50
|100 Days
|136.91
|300 Days
|113.29
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹176 and a high of ₹181.4.
Zomato share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato's stock price on the current day ranged from a low of ₹176 to a high of ₹181.4.
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹178.6 and a high of ₹181.4.
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.61%
|3 Months
|39.39%
|6 Months
|79.27%
|YTD
|45.07%
|1 Year
|257.11%
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹182.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 3,990,892 shares with a closing price of ₹182.6.
