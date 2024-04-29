Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock on the rise: Trading positively today

9 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 2.07 %. The stock closed at 188.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at 188.15, slightly lower than the open price of 189.65. The high for the day was 192 and the low was 186.4. The market capitalization stood at 166,574.09 crore. The 52-week high was 199.75 and the 52-week low was 54.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,345,074 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:52:52 PM IST

Zomato share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.94% lower than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded until 12 AM is 3.94% lower than the previous day, while the price was at 192.3, down by 2.21%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:37:55 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 192.87 and 189.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 189.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 192.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.58Support 1191.28
Resistance 2193.07Support 2190.47
Resistance 3193.88Support 3189.98
29 Apr 2024, 12:25:35 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days187.77
10 Days190.17
20 Days185.65
50 Days169.02
100 Days148.76
300 Days123.65
29 Apr 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:10:02 PM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹192.05, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹188.15

The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 190.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 192.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 192.37 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:47:52 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -16.20% lower than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded by 11 AM is 16.20% lower than yesterday, with the price at 191.8, down by 1.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:36:28 AM IST

Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato reached a peak of 192.0 and a low of 188.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 189.77 and 190.93, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.87Support 1189.27
Resistance 2194.23Support 2187.03
Resistance 3196.47Support 3185.67
29 Apr 2024, 11:21:47 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹188.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 192 & 186.4 yesterday to end at 188.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

