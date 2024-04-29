Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock on the rise: Trading positively today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at ₹188.15, slightly lower than the open price of ₹189.65. The high for the day was ₹192 and the low was ₹186.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹166,574.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹199.75 and the 52-week low was ₹54.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1,345,074 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The volume of Zomato traded until 12 AM is 3.94% lower than the previous day, while the price was at ₹192.3, down by 2.21%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 192.87 and 189.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 189.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 192.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.58
|Support 1
|191.28
|Resistance 2
|193.07
|Support 2
|190.47
|Resistance 3
|193.88
|Support 3
|189.98
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|187.77
|10 Days
|190.17
|20 Days
|185.65
|50 Days
|169.02
|100 Days
|148.76
|300 Days
|123.65
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹190.18 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹192.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹192.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of Zomato traded by 11 AM is 16.20% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹191.8, down by 1.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zomato reached a peak of 192.0 and a low of 188.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 189.77 and 190.93, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.87
|Support 1
|189.27
|Resistance 2
|194.23
|Support 2
|187.03
|Resistance 3
|196.47
|Support 3
|185.67
The stock traded in the range of ₹192 & ₹186.4 yesterday to end at ₹188.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!