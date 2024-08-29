Zomato Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹257.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹256. The stock reached a high of ₹257.8 and a low of ₹252.2. Zomato's market capitalization stood at ₹220,125.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹280, while the 52-week low is ₹91. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,151,367 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|256.3
|Support 1
|250.71
|Resistance 2
|259.82
|Support 2
|248.64
|Resistance 3
|261.89
|Support 3
|245.12
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 10.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹257.8 & ₹252.2 yesterday to end at ₹252.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.