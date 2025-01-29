Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 208.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 211.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened and closed at 206.15, with a high of 211.70 and a low of 205.75. The market capitalization stood at 188,732.60 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 132.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,403,782 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹211.75, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹208.35

Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 211.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 214.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 214.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at 211.05. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 53.60%, reaching 211.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 5.67%, rising to 22957.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.96%
3 Months-12.6%
6 Months-8.33%
YTD-25.12%
1 Year53.6%
29 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1211.53Support 1205.38
Resistance 2214.72Support 2202.42
Resistance 3217.68Support 3199.23
29 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 303.0, 45.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151313
    Buy8899
    Hold110.000.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell110.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 56 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 82193 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹206.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 211.70 & 205.75 yesterday to end at 208.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

