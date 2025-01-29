Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened and closed at ₹206.15, with a high of ₹211.70 and a low of ₹205.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹188,732.60 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has fluctuated significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹132.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,403,782 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹211.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹214.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹214.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.30%, currently trading at ₹211.05. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 53.60%, reaching ₹211.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 5.67%, rising to 22957.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.96%
|3 Months
|-12.6%
|6 Months
|-8.33%
|YTD
|-25.12%
|1 Year
|53.6%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|211.53
|Support 1
|205.38
|Resistance 2
|214.72
|Support 2
|202.42
|Resistance 3
|217.68
|Support 3
|199.23
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹303.0, 45.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.70 & ₹205.75 yesterday to end at ₹208.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend