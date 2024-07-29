Zomato Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price closed at ₹219.05 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the open price of ₹219.7. The stock reached a high of ₹226.6 and a low of ₹216.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato was ₹195,076.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹232 and the 52-week low was ₹79.35. The BSE volume for Zomato was 1,160,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 2.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1160 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹226.6 & ₹216.8 yesterday to end at ₹224.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend