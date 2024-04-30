Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹193.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹193.6

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹189.65 and closed at ₹188.15. The high for the day was ₹194.3 and the low was ₹186.4. The market capitalization was ₹168,049.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹199.75 and the 52-week low was ₹54.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3,568,246 shares traded.
Zomato share price Live : Shareholding information
Zomato has a 2.25% MF holding & 47.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.06% in to 2.25% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 42.83% in to 47.00% in quarter.
Zomato share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
Zomato's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was -5.40%. Its return on investment was at -5.28% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 1.25% and 6.41% respectively.
Zomato share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Zomato's EPS has decreased by a significant percentage in the last 3 years, while its revenue has increased moderately. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was significantly higher compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to experience a substantial growth in revenue and a decrease in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zomato's stock price has dropped by 0.28% to reach ₹193.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing a decrease in their stock prices today. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex declining by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|462.3
|-0.65
|-0.14
|546.1
|375.0
|241282.95
|Zomato
|193.05
|-0.55
|-0.28
|199.75
|60.35
|161466.55
|Info Edge India
|6033.95
|-30.25
|-0.5
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77845.38
|Firstsource Solutions
|211.7
|-6.05
|-2.78
|229.0
|111.75
|14425.27
|Eclerx Services
|2467.55
|-14.7
|-0.59
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11852.62
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹192.2, while the high price reached ₹197.
Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 14.21% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Zomato until 3 PM is 14.21% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹193.05, showing a decrease of -0.28%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹193.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹193.6
Zomato share price closed the day at ₹193.05 - a 0.28% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 195.7 , 198.7 , 200.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 190.95 , 189.2 , 186.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹193.45, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹193.6
Zomato share price is at ₹193.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹188.73 and ₹196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|187.77
|10 Days
|190.17
|20 Days
|185.65
|50 Days
|169.02
|100 Days
|148.76
|300 Days
|123.90
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 16.38% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Zomato until 2 PM is 16.38% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹194.8, reflecting a 0.62% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 195.95 and 194.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 194.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 195.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|195.57
|Support 1
|194.22
|Resistance 2
|196.13
|Support 2
|193.43
|Resistance 3
|196.92
|Support 3
|192.87
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 7.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹195.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹193.6
Zomato share price is at ₹195.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹188.73 and ₹196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 22.92% higher than yesterday
The trading volume on Zomato until 1 PM is 22.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹194.9, up by 0.67%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 195.77 and 194.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 194.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 195.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|195.95
|Support 1
|194.05
|Resistance 2
|196.65
|Support 2
|192.85
|Resistance 3
|197.85
|Support 3
|192.15
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹193.45 and a high of ₹197 on the current day.
Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 28.28% higher than yesterday
The trading volume on Zomato until 12 AM is 28.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹194.65, up by 0.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 196.57 and 194.77 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 194.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 196.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|195.77
|Support 1
|194.47
|Resistance 2
|196.53
|Support 2
|193.93
|Resistance 3
|197.07
|Support 3
|193.17
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹194.85, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹193.6
Zomato share price is at ₹194.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹188.73 and ₹196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 64.72% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zomato traded until 11 AM is 64.72% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹195.6, up by 1.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 196.32 and 194.07 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 194.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 196.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.57
|Support 1
|194.77
|Resistance 2
|197.18
|Support 2
|193.58
|Resistance 3
|198.37
|Support 3
|192.97
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 8.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹195.8, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹193.6
Zomato share price is at ₹195.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹188.73 and ₹196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
Zomato's stock price rose by 1.16% today to reach ₹195.85, outperforming its peers. While Wipro is declining, companies like Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.42% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|462.55
|-0.4
|-0.09
|546.1
|375.0
|241413.43
|Zomato
|195.85
|2.25
|1.16
|199.75
|60.35
|163808.46
|Info Edge India
|6084.9
|20.7
|0.34
|6355.0
|3701.25
|78502.7
|Firstsource Solutions
|218.3
|0.55
|0.25
|229.0
|111.75
|14875.0
|Eclerx Services
|2489.4
|7.15
|0.29
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11957.58
Zomato share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 130.27% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zomato traded by 10 AM is 130.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹194.95, up by 0.7%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Zomato share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato touched a high of 196.8 & a low of 194.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.32
|Support 1
|194.07
|Resistance 2
|197.68
|Support 2
|193.18
|Resistance 3
|198.57
|Support 3
|191.82
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 1.58% to reach ₹196.65, in line with similar companies such as Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.39% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|465.0
|2.05
|0.44
|546.1
|375.0
|242692.13
|Zomato
|196.65
|3.05
|1.58
|199.75
|60.35
|164477.58
|Info Edge India
|6089.0
|24.8
|0.41
|6355.0
|3701.25
|78555.6
|Firstsource Solutions
|220.85
|3.1
|1.42
|229.0
|111.75
|15048.76
|Eclerx Services
|2491.45
|9.2
|0.37
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11967.43
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹194.85, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹193.6
Zomato share price is at ₹194.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹188.73 and ₹196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at ₹194.75. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 198.31% to reach ₹194.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.13%
|3 Months
|37.6%
|6 Months
|79.76%
|YTD
|56.51%
|1 Year
|198.31%
Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.28
|Support 1
|188.73
|Resistance 2
|198.92
|Support 2
|183.82
|Resistance 3
|203.83
|Support 3
|181.18
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 7.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38681 k
The trading volume yesterday was 4.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹188.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹194.3 & ₹186.4 yesterday to end at ₹188.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
