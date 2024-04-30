Active Stocks
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹193.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹193.6

41 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 193.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 189.65 and closed at 188.15. The high for the day was 194.3 and the low was 186.4. The market capitalization was 168,049.74 crore. The 52-week high was 199.75 and the 52-week low was 54.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3,568,246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:06:00 PM IST

Zomato share price Live : Shareholding information

Zomato has a 2.25% MF holding & 47.00% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.06% in to 2.25% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 42.83% in to 47.00% in quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:33:45 PM IST

Zomato share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Zomato's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was -5.40%. Its return on investment was at -5.28% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 1.25% and 6.41% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:02:29 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Zomato's EPS has decreased by a significant percentage in the last 3 years, while its revenue has increased moderately. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was significantly higher compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to experience a substantial growth in revenue and a decrease in profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:35:01 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 06:03:12 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's stock price has dropped by 0.28% to reach 193.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing a decrease in their stock prices today. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex declining by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro462.3-0.65-0.14546.1375.0241282.95
Zomato193.05-0.55-0.28199.7560.35161466.55
Info Edge India6033.95-30.25-0.56355.03701.2577845.38
Firstsource Solutions211.7-6.05-2.78229.0111.7514425.27
Eclerx Services2467.55-14.7-0.592825.01310.711852.62
30 Apr 2024, 05:32:39 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 192.2, while the high price reached 197.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51:14 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 14.21% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Zomato until 3 PM is 14.21% higher than yesterday, with the price at 193.05, showing a decrease of -0.28%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50:15 PM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹193.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹193.6

Zomato share price closed the day at 193.05 - a 0.28% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 195.7 , 198.7 , 200.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 190.95 , 189.2 , 186.2.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33:18 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:16:00 PM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹193.45, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹193.6

Zomato share price is at 193.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 188.73 and 196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:58:23 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:57:46 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:50:01 PM IST

Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 16.38% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Zomato until 2 PM is 16.38% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 194.8, reflecting a 0.62% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35:15 PM IST

Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 195.95 and 194.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 194.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 195.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1195.57Support 1194.22
Resistance 2196.13Support 2193.43
Resistance 3196.92Support 3192.87
30 Apr 2024, 02:13:53 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:06:34 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹195.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹193.6

Zomato share price is at 195.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 188.73 and 196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:51:22 PM IST

Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 22.92% higher than yesterday

The trading volume on Zomato until 1 PM is 22.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at 194.9, up by 0.67%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35:10 PM IST

Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 195.77 and 194.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 194.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 195.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1195.95Support 1194.05
Resistance 2196.65Support 2192.85
Resistance 3197.85Support 3192.15
30 Apr 2024, 01:07:05 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated between a low of 193.45 and a high of 197 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:52:56 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 28.28% higher than yesterday

The trading volume on Zomato until 12 AM is 28.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at 194.65, up by 0.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:36:31 PM IST

Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 196.57 and 194.77 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 194.77 and selling near the hourly resistance of 196.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1195.77Support 1194.47
Resistance 2196.53Support 2193.93
Resistance 3197.07Support 3193.17
30 Apr 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:25:28 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:13:59 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹194.85, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹193.6

Zomato share price is at 194.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 188.73 and 196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:48:00 AM IST

Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 64.72% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded until 11 AM is 64.72% higher than yesterday, with the price at 195.6, up by 1.03%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:39:25 AM IST

Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 196.32 and 194.07 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 194.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 196.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.57Support 1194.77
Resistance 2197.18Support 2193.58
Resistance 3198.37Support 3192.97
30 Apr 2024, 11:27:29 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 11:20:09 AM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹195.8, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹193.6

Zomato share price is at 195.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 188.73 and 196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:13:48 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Zomato's stock price rose by 1.16% today to reach 195.85, outperforming its peers. While Wipro is declining, companies like Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.42% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro462.55-0.4-0.09546.1375.0241413.43
Zomato195.852.251.16199.7560.35163808.46
Info Edge India6084.920.70.346355.03701.2578502.7
Firstsource Solutions218.30.550.25229.0111.7514875.0
Eclerx Services2489.47.150.292825.01310.711957.58
30 Apr 2024, 10:45:44 AM IST

Zomato share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 130.27% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded by 10 AM is 130.27% higher than yesterday, with the price at 194.95, up by 0.7%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:36:52 AM IST

Zomato share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato touched a high of 196.8 & a low of 194.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.32Support 1194.07
Resistance 2197.68Support 2193.18
Resistance 3198.57Support 3191.82
30 Apr 2024, 10:14:54 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:54:20 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 1.58% to reach 196.65, in line with similar companies such as Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro465.02.050.44546.1375.0242692.13
Zomato196.653.051.58199.7560.35164477.58
Info Edge India6089.024.80.416355.03701.2578555.6
Firstsource Solutions220.853.11.42229.0111.7515048.76
Eclerx Services2491.459.20.372825.01310.711967.43
30 Apr 2024, 09:37:50 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹194.85, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹193.6

Zomato share price is at 194.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 188.73 and 196.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 188.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15:05 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.59% and is currently trading at 194.75. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 198.31% to reach 194.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.13%
3 Months37.6%
6 Months79.76%
YTD56.51%
1 Year198.31%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45:36 AM IST

Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.28Support 1188.73
Resistance 2198.92Support 2183.82
Resistance 3203.83Support 3181.18
30 Apr 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38681 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03:07 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹188.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 194.3 & 186.4 yesterday to end at 188.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

