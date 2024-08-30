Zomato Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹254.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹252.95. The stock reached a high of ₹256.3 and dipped to a low of ₹248.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,473.24 crore. Zomato's 52-week high is ₹280, and the 52-week low is ₹91. The BSE volume was 2,298,829 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
When the woman shone her flashlight on the driver's feet, she alleged that his genitals were exposed while delivering food.
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/zomato-agent-fakes-injury-flashes-genitals-ahmedabad-woman-shares-sexual-harassment-ordeal-11724943946008.html
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|256.3
|Support 1
|250.71
|Resistance 2
|259.82
|Support 2
|248.64
|Resistance 3
|261.89
|Support 3
|245.12
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 11.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹256.3 & ₹248.55 yesterday to end at ₹252.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.