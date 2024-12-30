Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 273.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 271.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 274.9 and closed slightly lower at 273.2. The shares reached a high of 275.95 and a low of 269.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 258,289.6 crore, Zomato's performance remains under scrutiny as it trades well below its 52-week high of 304.5, while the 52-week low stands at 120.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,150,106 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:18:25 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at 271.85. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 120.17%, reaching 271.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 9.58%, rising to 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.98%
3 Months6.04%
6 Months35.25%
YTD119.28%
1 Year120.17%
30 Dec 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1274.82Support 1268.67
Resistance 2278.43Support 2266.13
Resistance 3280.97Support 3262.52
30 Dec 2024, 08:32:43 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 18.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:19:41 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 59312 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1150 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹273.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 275.95 & 269.65 yesterday to end at 271.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

