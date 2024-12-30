Zomato Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹274.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹273.2. The shares reached a high of ₹275.95 and a low of ₹269.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹258,289.6 crore, Zomato's performance remains under scrutiny as it trades well below its 52-week high of ₹304.5, while the 52-week low stands at ₹120.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,150,106 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹271.85. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 120.17%, reaching ₹271.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 9.58%, rising to 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.98%
|3 Months
|6.04%
|6 Months
|35.25%
|YTD
|119.28%
|1 Year
|120.17%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|274.82
|Support 1
|268.67
|Resistance 2
|278.43
|Support 2
|266.13
|Resistance 3
|280.97
|Support 3
|262.52
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 18.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1150 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹275.95 & ₹269.65 yesterday to end at ₹271.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.