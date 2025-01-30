Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 6.79 %. The stock closed at 208.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.50 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 211 and closed at 208.35, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 223.70 and a low of 210.35 during the day. Zomato's market capitalization stood at 201,695.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 132.40, with a BSE volume of 3,849,800 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 303.0, 36.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151313
    Buy8899
    Hold110.000.00
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell110.000.00
30 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 57 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 84318 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹208.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223.70 & 210.35 yesterday to end at 222.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.