Zomato Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹211 and closed at ₹208.35, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹223.70 and a low of ₹210.35 during the day. Zomato's market capitalization stood at ₹201,695.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹132.40, with a BSE volume of 3,849,800 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹303.0, 36.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.70 & ₹210.35 yesterday to end at ₹222.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend