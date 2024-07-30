Zomato Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹226.2 for the opening, and it closed at ₹224.55. The high for the day was ₹229.55, and the low was ₹224.25. The market capitalization was ₹197,118.39 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹232 and ₹79.35, respectively. The BSE volume traded was 2,067,086 shares.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|229.17
|Support 1
|223.81
|Resistance 2
|231.99
|Support 2
|221.27
|Resistance 3
|234.53
|Support 3
|218.45
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 1.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹229.55 & ₹224.25 yesterday to end at ₹226.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend