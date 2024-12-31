Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 5.09 %. The stock closed at 271.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 271 and closed slightly higher at 271.15. The stock experienced a high of 285.55 and a low of 269.95 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 255,722.6 crore, Zomato's performance reflected a trading volume of 1,875,954 shares on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of 304.5 and significantly above its 52-week low of 120.7.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 146 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62836 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 132.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 143 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹271.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 285.55 & 269.95 yesterday to end at 284.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

