Zomato Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹271 and closed slightly higher at ₹271.15. The stock experienced a high of ₹285.55 and a low of ₹269.95 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹255,722.6 crore, Zomato's performance reflected a trading volume of 1,875,954 shares on the BSE. The stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹304.5 and significantly above its 52-week low of ₹120.7.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 132.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 143 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.55 & ₹269.95 yesterday to end at ₹284.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend