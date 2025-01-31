Zomato Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹223.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹222.50. The stock reached a high of ₹224.80 and a low of ₹217 during the day. Zomato's market capitalization stands at ₹198,341.50 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹132.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,391,695 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|223.47
|Support 1
|215.67
|Resistance 2
|228.03
|Support 2
|212.43
|Resistance 3
|231.27
|Support 3
|207.87
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹303.0, 38.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹224.80 & ₹217 yesterday to end at ₹218.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend