Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jul 31 2024 09:24:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.75 0.43%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,152.60 -0.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.00 1.50%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 344.80 -1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 869.00 -0.46%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars as Investors React Positively
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 227.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 227.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price increased slightly on the last day of trading, with an open price of 226.3 and a closing price of 226.9. The stock reached a high of 231 and a low of 225.1 during the day. The market capitalization was 197637.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 232 and the 52-week low was 80.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2547752 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:33:33 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹227.4, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹227.2

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 227.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 224.41 and 230.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 224.41 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 230.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:19:44 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The Zomato share price dropped by -0.37% today to 226.35. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 170.07% to reach 226.35, while the Nifty index increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.23%
3 Months7.53%
6 Months65.55%
YTD83.61%
1 Year170.07%
31 Jul 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.5Support 1224.41
Resistance 2233.9Support 2221.72
Resistance 3236.59Support 3218.32
31 Jul 2024, 08:33:18 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 1.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
31 Jul 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 42100 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:02:31 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹226.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 231 & 225.1 yesterday to end at 227.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue