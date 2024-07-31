Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price increased slightly on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹226.3 and a closing price of ₹226.9. The stock reached a high of ₹231 and a low of ₹225.1 during the day. The market capitalization was ₹197637.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹232 and the 52-week low was ₹80.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2547752 shares.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹227.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹224.41 and ₹230.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹224.41 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 230.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The Zomato share price dropped by -0.37% today to ₹226.35. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 170.07% to reach ₹226.35, while the Nifty index increased by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.23%
|3 Months
|7.53%
|6 Months
|65.55%
|YTD
|83.61%
|1 Year
|170.07%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|230.5
|Support 1
|224.41
|Resistance 2
|233.9
|Support 2
|221.72
|Resistance 3
|236.59
|Support 3
|218.32
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 1.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹231 & ₹225.1 yesterday to end at ₹227.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend