Zomato Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at Rs, closed at ₹65.99, with a high of ₹and a low of Rs. The market capitalization was at 30.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹92.8 and ₹27.28 respectively. The BSE volume and shares data were not provided.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|192.74
|10 Days
|194.12
|20 Days
|192.75
|50 Days
|180.65
|100 Days
|160.00
|300 Days
|134.70
31 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
Zomato Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
31 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹65.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹ & ₹ yesterday to end at ₹65.99. null