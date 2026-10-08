LIVE: TCS Q2 results 2026, quarterly dividend amount, record, payment date out; revenue, TCV, margin, profit numbers

TCS Q2 results 2026 announced: IT bellwether Tata consultancy services has declared its second quarterly results of FY 2027. TCS has confirmed dividend amount of ₹12 per share with payment date and record date. In TCS Q2 results, revenue, profit, margins, AI deals, hiring, attrition and other key numbers are worth watching as the software exporters announces the earnings of Q2 FY 2026-27. Here are LIVE UPDATES:-
TCS dividend 2026 amount
₹12 per share
TCS dividend 2026 Record date
14-Oct-2026
TCS dividend 2026 Record date
30-Oct-2026
• Q2 Revenue at ₹73,188 crore; Growth +1.3% QoQ, +11.2% YoY in INR, +0.5% QoQ in CC
- International Revenue grows 1.2% QoQ in Constant Currency
- BFSI (+2.5% QoQ CC), Manufacturing (+3.1% QoQ CC) and Technology & Services (+3.1% QoQ CC) led growth
- Annualized AI Revenue at US$ 3.1 billion in Q2FY27, crosses 10% of Revenue
• Q2 Total Contract Value (TCV): US$ 9.6 billion
• Operating Margin at 24.0%
• Net Profit at ₹13,884 crore | Net Margin at 19.0%
• Net Cash from Operations at ₹14,190 crore i.e. 102.2% of Net Income
• Workforce strength: 598,056; LTM Attrition (IT Services): 13.3%
• Dividend per share: ₹12 per share| Record date 14-Oct-2026 | Payment date 30-Oct-2026
K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said “We are pleased with the broad-based growth in all our international markets and most industry segments. This quarter we announced two unique deals with Porsche and Best Buy which represent a new category of transformation partnerships. Together with our clients, we are building repeatable value platforms that will industrialize AI at scale.“
Details of announced strategic deal wins
- Five-year strategic partnership with Porsche AG and acquisition of MHP, Porsche’s Germany-based management and IT consulting subsidiary
- Agreement to transition Best Buy’s Global Capability Center (GCC) in India to TCS, and transform into an AI Capability Center (AICC)
Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director - President and Chief Operating Officer, said “AI momentum remained strong, with annualized AI revenues now exceeding $3 billion. Demand for delivering business outcomes with AI-native solutions, AI-led transformation of enterprise systems and autonomous GBS, continues to accelerate. Cybersecurity remains a top priority as customers sharpen their focus on resilience and recovery. TCS’ Human+AI Services Autonomy model for AMS earned top rankings from customers, underscoring the strength of our differentiated capabilities.”
Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continued to strengthen our capabilities through acquisitions, partnerships and investments in niche talent. In addition, we maintained strong cash conversion and industry-leading profitability, along with our focus on creating sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said “We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million. This quarter our employee base reached over 598,000, while attrition remained stable at 13.3%.
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