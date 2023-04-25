Lodha shares rise 2% after Q4FY23 updates; here's what top brokerages say

"Lodha delivered a strong all-round performance in Q4FY23 with pre-sales of ₹3,000 crore, aided by new launches and collections of ₹2,900 crore. Deleveraging was in line with guidance, with net debt down to ₹7,100 crore. Strong business development ( ₹17,500 crore target in FY2024), launches of ₹12,900 crore and presales target of ₹14500 crore (up 20 per cent YoY) in FY24 should keep the momentum up," Kotak said.