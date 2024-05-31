Lok Sabha election'2024: Stable outcomes and favorable pre-budget announcements could boost the markets- Anshul Arzare
Lok Sabha election'2024: Stable election outcomes and favorable pre-budget announcements could boost the markets, feels Anshul Arzare, MD and CEO of Yes Securities. However Domestic or Global slowdown, higher inflation and election results deviating from expectations could destabilize markets.
