Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Process is slow, people went back without…,’ says former HDFC Chairman Parekh
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lok Sabha elections Phase 5 continues with low voter turnout and slow process, as witnessed by Parekh in Mumbai. Deepak Parekh stepped down as HDFC chairman before HDFC's merger with HDFC Bank in 202
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout is low, but the process is slow. People have waited for an hour and gone back without voting, said former HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh while addressing the media following his vote at a polling booth in Peddar Road, Mumbai.
