Looking to invest in stock market? Understand the types of trading accounts

The trading account plays a key role in buying and selling of shares in the stock market. This account is a must-have to undertake any trading activities. It is important because when a company lists its shares in the stock market, the investor can buy and later sell them electronically through their trading accounts. Upon opening this account with help from stockbrokers, the account holder is allotted a unique ID that allows them to perform trading transactions.

