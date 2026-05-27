Lower Tariffs Could Be Ahead. Here’s Why.

Most investors have shifted their attention to two investigations USTR launched under the Section 301 of the Trade Act into excess capacity and forced labor. Trump administration officials have suggested they could rebuild most of last year’s global tariffs through levies they could impose following these probes, though Greer didn’t address how much of that could be rebuilt. The U.S. raised roughly $150 billion through the global tariffs before the Supreme Court found them illegal and the refunds process began.