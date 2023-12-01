LPG price hike: Govt increases commercial cylinder rates. Check details here

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹21 per cylinder in various locations throughout the country. The hike will come into effect from today i.e. 1 December. This most recent revision follows a ₹57 decrease on 16 November and a hike of ₹100 on 1 November.

However, price of domestic LPG - used in household kitchens for cooking purposes remained unchanged at ₹903 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Following the hike, a 19 kg LPG cylinder is now priced at ₹1796.50 in Delhi, ₹1908 in Kolkata, ₹1749 in Mumbai and ₹1968.50 in Chennai. Previously, price of the 19kg LPG cylinder in Delhi was ₹1775.50, ₹1885.50 in Kolkata, ₹1728 in Mumbai and ₹1942 in Chennai.

Speaking of previous data, in October, the rate of the 19-kg cylinder was increased by ₹209. Prior to that, on 1 September, the government had slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by about ₹158 while on 1 August, the price of the 19-kg cylinder was reduced by ₹99.75.

Apart from this, Jet fuel or ATF price was also slashed by 4.6 percent - the second reduction in one month. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced to ₹1,06,155.67 per kilolitre in the national capital from ₹1,11,344.92 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

Meanwhile, earlier on October 4, the Union cabinet had approved an increase in the cooking gas subsidy, raising it from ₹200 to ₹300 per cylinder for approximately 96 million low-income households. Offering additional subsidies aimed at benefiting rural women came barely a month after the government had approved the expansion of the PM Ujjwala Yojana scheme to 7.5 million women to take the number of total beneficiaries to 103.5 million over the next three years.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.