LPG price hike: Govt increases commercial cylinder rates. Check details here
OMCs increase commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹21/cylinder, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹21 per cylinder in various locations throughout the country. The hike will come into effect from today i.e. 1 December. This most recent revision follows a ₹57 decrease on 16 November and a hike of ₹100 on 1 November.
