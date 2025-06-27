L&T’s ESG bond debut may open India’s sustainable debt market—if investors stay interested
The company listed India’s first ESG bond on the National Stock Exchange under Sebi’s new framework earlier this week. But whether this sparks a broader trend or remains an isolated milestone hinges on a critical factor: investors' willingness to pay the “greenium”.
Mumbai: On 23 June, infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) listed India’s first environmental, social & governance (ESG) bond on the National Stock Exchange under Sebi’s new framework. While Indian companies have previously raised ESG debt overseas, L&T’s rupee-denominated issuance is a domestic first under Sebi's guidelines.