Business News/ Markets / L&T India Large Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

L&T India Large Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

L&T India Large Cap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of L&T India Large Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

L&T India Large Cap Fund performance review analysis for December

L&T India Large Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for December: L&T India Large Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Venugopal Manghat,Cheenu Gupta,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Large-Cap. L&T India Large Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 757.87 crore. Under the guidance of Venugopal Manghat,Cheenu Gupta,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related securities, including equity derivatives, in the Indian markets. The Scheme will predominantly invest in large cap stocks. The Scheme could also additionally invest in Foreign Securities.There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, L&T India Large Cap Fund returned 1.21%, showing a positive delta of 2.52%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.18%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 17.26% 4.08% 13.18%
1 Year 3.92% 16.38% -12.46%
3 Years 14.69% 40.22% -25.53%
5 Years 11.49% 101.49% -90.00%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank8.80%
HDFC Bank6.54%
Infosys5.56%
Reliance Industries5.43%
State Bank Of India4.79%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks24.51%
Software & Programming8.91%
Oil & Gas Operations5.43%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.67%
Tobacco4.53%
Personal & Household Prods.4.42%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery4.33%
Consumer Financial Services4.14%
Chemical Manufacturing4.04%
Construction Services3.86%
Communications Services3.48%
Electric Utilities3.42%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers2.83%
Recreational Products2.52%
Construction - Raw Materials2.47%
Insurance (Life)2.21%
Aerospace & Defense2.18%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.53%
Railroads1.38%
Jewelry & Silverware1.24%
Retail (Apparel)1.16%
Healthcare Facilities0.88%
Retail (Grocery)0.7%
Metal Mining0.6%
Food Processing0.48%
Broadcasting & Cable TV0.43%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at -0.04, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.56 and 0.42, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.25% for one year, 21.47% for three years, and 18.56% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Axis Bank257300.0234900.021.29

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Reliance Industries169200.0161550.041.19
Avenue Supermarts20900.012300.05.32

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

