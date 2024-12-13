L&T India Large Cap Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of L&T India Large Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

L&T India Large Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option performance review analysis for December: L&T India Large Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Venugopal Manghat,Cheenu Gupta,Sonal Gupta, remains a prominent player in the Large-Cap. L&T India Large Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹757.87 crore. Under the guidance of Venugopal Manghat,Cheenu Gupta,Sonal Gupta, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long-term capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity and equity related securities, including equity derivatives, in the Indian markets. The Scheme will predominantly invest in large cap stocks. The Scheme could also additionally invest in Foreign Securities.There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, L&T India Large Cap Fund returned 1.21%, showing a positive delta of 2.52%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.18%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 17.26% 4.08% 13.18% 1 Year 3.92% 16.38% -12.46% 3 Years 14.69% 40.22% -25.53% 5 Years 11.49% 101.49% -90.00%

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 24.51% Software & Programming 8.91% Oil & Gas Operations 5.43% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.67% Tobacco 4.53% Personal & Household Prods. 4.42% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 4.33% Consumer Financial Services 4.14% Chemical Manufacturing 4.04% Construction Services 3.86% Communications Services 3.48% Electric Utilities 3.42% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 2.83% Recreational Products 2.52% Construction - Raw Materials 2.47% Insurance (Life) 2.21% Aerospace & Defense 2.18% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.53% Railroads 1.38% Jewelry & Silverware 1.24% Retail (Apparel) 1.16% Healthcare Facilities 0.88% Retail (Grocery) 0.7% Metal Mining 0.6% Food Processing 0.48% Broadcasting & Cable TV 0.43%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at -0.04, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.56 and 0.42, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 16.25% for one year, 21.47% for three years, and 18.56% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value Axis Bank 257300.0 234900.0 21.29

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Reliance Industries 169200.0 161550.0 41.19 Avenue Supermarts 20900.0 12300.0 5.32