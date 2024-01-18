LTIMindtree shares slump over 13.5% after Q3FY24 earnings

LTIMindtree shares witnessed a significant decline in today's trade following the release of the company's Q3FY24 results on , which fell short of analyst estimates. The management indicated weak near-term growth and a delay in margin ambition due to demand challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's shares opened today's trading session with a notable gap down at ₹5,700 apiece, marking a 9.16% decrease compared to the previous close of ₹6,275 apiece. The stock continued its downward slide in early trade, reaching an intraday low of ₹5,411 apiece, reflecting a decline of 13.77%.

The company on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,169 crore, compared to ₹1,000 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit rose marginally to 0.6%, compared to ₹1,162.3 crore in the preceding September quarter.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company's net profit rose 5.7% to ₹3,484 crore. The IT services company reported robust earnings in the December quarter, driven by an all-time-high quarterly order book and robust revenue growth across key segments.

Its total revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal year rose around 5% to ₹9,016 crore, compared to ₹8,620 crore in the corresponding period last year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the revenue rose 8.7% to ₹26,624 crore.

In terms of the order book, the company clocked its highest order inflow in the December quarter at $1.5 billion, registering 21% annual growth.

Among key deal wins, a US-based premier oil and gas producer selected LTIMindtree as their strategic partner for end-to-end technology services. As part of the partnership, LTIMindtree will provide services across several value-based portfolios covering digital solutions, platforms, and operations.

Is stock a buy after Q3 earnings? Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities retained its 'Reduce' rating on the stock and trimmed its target price to ₹5,500 from an earlier price target of ₹5,910 apiece.

The rationale behind the rating reflects concerns about the stock trading at relatively high valuations, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 32X FY2026E earnings. A weak show together with a muted near-term outlook does not do favors, it said.

The brokerage has revised down its FY2024–26E US$ revenue estimates by 1-3% and EBIT margin by 20–60 basis points, resulting in a 4-5% reduction in earnings per share (EPS).70

However, the brokerage highlights positive factors, such as the company's presence across scale verticals, a portfolio of high-quality clients, a broad range of capabilities, and an experienced senior leadership team, as potential drivers for healthy growth.

At 10:30 am, the stock was trading with a down of 12.3% at ₹5,499 apiece.

