Lupin, Natco Pharma & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Lupin, Natco Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, K P R Mill, Colgate Palmolive India

Published7 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Lupin, Natco Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, K P R Mill, Colgate Palmolive India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 311.4(1.3%) points and Sensex was up by 874.23(1.11%) points at 07 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 295.8(0.59%) at 07 Aug 2024 10:44:53 IST.
Other stocks such as Fusion Micro Finance, Shrenik, Renaissance Global, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Asian Paints, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
