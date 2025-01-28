Need more regulatory impact assessment, corporate governance better than before, says former Sebi chairperson
Summary
- While Damodaran pitched shareholder activism, he said the activism done in foreign jurisdictions is not the same
Mumbai: Former Sebi chairperson M Damodaran, speaking at the Mint BFSI Summit 2025 in Mumbai, called for heightened regulatory impact assessment at a time capital markets are surging in value. He said corporate governance in Indian companies has improved as independent directors have started voicing their opinions more in the boards.