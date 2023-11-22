Macau offers a new way to get rich

Selling future revenues is a good deal for small firms. Owners get access to capital without diluting their stake and without repayment obligations. For investors, the advantage is less clear (indeed, no information is available about their appetite so far). Micro Connect, which owns the exchange, claims they can enjoy “equity-like returns". Their exposure is, however, rather large. Small firms often fail. Whereas a loan secured against assets has limited downside for its financier, the risk for a DRO holder is limited only by the size of the investment. They have no claims on the assets of the business if it goes bankrupt.

